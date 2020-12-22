Heather Morris Apologizes After Defending Late ‘Glee’ Co-Star Mark Salling In Controversial Tweets

Heather Morris is saying sorry to anyone offended by some of her recent comments.

In a statement on Twitter, the “Glee” actress offered an apology to people “triggered” by recent tweets appearing to defend her late former co-star Mark Salling.

Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the show, took his own life in 2018 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Last week, Morris responded to a post on Twitter in which a user had covered Salling’s face with a vomit emoji, calling the tweet “offensive.”

She later tweeted, “I don’t feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y’all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you…somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us.”

Morris continued, referring to the untimely deaths of co-stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, “We did not loose [sic] just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK.”

Finally, she complained that people on Twitter were treating her “with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can’t get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire ‘Glee’ family.”