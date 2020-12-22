Chris Pratt Claims Victory In The Chris Wars After Defeating Chris Evans And Chris Hemsworth In Fantasy Football

Chris Pratt may have just won the Chris crown.

On Monday, the “Jurassic World” star posted a video on Instagram celebrating his fantasy football team making it to the finals of the AGBO Superhero League.

The league was co-founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and includes a number of participants from the Marvel family.

“My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you’ve been following—I made it into the finals!” Pratt said in the video. “I’m in the finals! How did this happen?”

“It’s a 14-man league,” he continued. “I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?” He then adopted a melancholy voice to lament, “I was picked last—it was very traumatic. Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels.”

Pratt then took some shots at his famous competition, specifically his fellow Chrises — “Captain America” star Chris Evans and “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth.

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans,” the actor gushed. “He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who’s the better Chris?”

He then jokingly added, “It’s one of them. I do have them in body-fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang.”