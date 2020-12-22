Billie Eilish Plans To Get Rid Of Her Iconic Green Hair: ‘It’ll Be The End Of An Era’

Get ready to say goodbye to Billie Eilish’s green locks.

About a year and a half after debuting her now-iconic green hair, the singer has revealed the colour will soon be going away.

On her Instagram Story, Eilish called out fans making jokes about her hair.

“F**k you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god!” she laughed. “I’m f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!”

She then revealed plans to change her hairstyle after her upcoming documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” is released on Feb. 26, 2021.

“I’m changing it after the doc comes out,” Eilish said. “It’ll be the end of an era, I’ma give you a new era… I have announcements to make, I got some s**t to put out.”