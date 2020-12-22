‘The Project’ Host Lisa Wilkinson Cut Off By Publicist During Kristen Wiig Interview

It’s always a little awkward when an interview gets cut short.

On Monday’s episode of the Australian talk show “The Project”, host Lisa Wilkinson got cut off by a publicist while in the middle of an interview with “Wonder Woman 1984” star Kristen Wiig.

“We all feel like we’ve got Barbara inside us,” Wilkinson said, asking her final question. “We are all dorks and struggling to make our way in the world. Did you feel that as well?”

“Yes,” Kristen responded but before she could continue, the publicist interrupted to say, “That’s all the time we have Lisa, thank you.”

After an awkward pause, Wiig joked, “Well, you got the ‘yes’ in there.”

Wiig plays the villain Cheetah in “Wonder Woman 1984”, which is out in theatres and on-demand Dec. 25.