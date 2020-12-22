Get Your First Look At Denzel Washington, Rami Malek & Jared Leto In Thriller ‘The Little Things’

Three Oscar winners are uniting for the psychological thriller “The Litte Things”.

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in the murder mystery written and directed by “The Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock.

The film centres upon Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) and Jim Baxter (Malek), a pair of Los Angeles police officers investigating a grisly murder. Leto plays their number 1 suspect. As their hunt for the killer rages on, unbeknownst to Baxter, their search dredges up deep secrets from Deke’s past that threatens more than their investigation.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leto described Washington as “my Brando, Pacino, De Niro all rolled up into one.”

“The opportunity to work with him, I couldn’t pass that up. And then on top of that, Rami, the icing on the cake, a force to be reckoned with, and someone I was really excited to spend time with,” Leto said.

“The Little Things” is one of the Warner Bros. films that will simultaneously debut in theatres and on HBO Max in the U.S. on Jan. 29, while in Canada, the film will open theatrically only.