Kelly Clarkson Was ‘So High’ She Blacked Out During A Jewellery Shopping Spree

Kelly Clarkson got a little too high at the dentist.

Clarkson and Kaley Cuoco exchanged blackout stories on a previously unreleased segment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The “American Idol” alum told “The Flight Attendant” star how a trip to the dentist ended in a jewellery shopping spree that Clarkson can’t recall.

“I was at CVS filling some prescription because I’d had dental work done the day before,” Clarkson said. “I look in my bag and I have all these jewellery boxes and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ Like, I have literally five to six big boxes of jewellery in my bag. And I’m like, ‘Did I like rob someone’s house?'”

“I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don’t remember,” she noted. “I was so high from the dentist.”

To this day, Clarkson isn’t quite sure what the dentist gave her.

“What did the dentist give me?” Clarkson told Cuoco, the latter replying, “Wow! And where can we get it?”