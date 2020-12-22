Jessica Alba Says COVID-19 Pandemic Taught Her About ‘The Stuff That Truly Matters’

Jessica Alba is working on her health, both physically and mentally.

Alba, 39, graces the Jan/Feb. 2020 cover of Women’s Health magazine. The “Honey” actress reveals her tremendous success is due in part to an endless need to grind.

“I often would wake up in the middle of the night with that heart-beating-fast, drenched-in-sweat, three-in-the-morning panic,” Alba explains. “That was something I just accepted. I like to execute with excellence.

“I remember every small, dumb detail. It all stays in this brain, and it’s really hard to shut off. I think that’s common, especially for women. And it’s just not okay.”

Jessica Alba. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced Alba out of her comfort zone.

“The pandemic has forced me to be comfortable with things not being completely buttoned up, with allowing myself to not always have the answer, for mistakes to kind of stay as-is,” the actress says.

“It’s also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when, you know, we’re playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when [son] Hayes wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That’s the stuff that truly matters.”

The Honest Company boss details her anxiety-management technique for those experiencing similar turbulence.

Jessica Alba. Photo: Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health

“When I’m feeling anxious, I hold on to a crystal and do breathing exercises and try to focus on the energy of love, kindness, and calming,” she shares. “Connecting to my breath calms me down. Then if I can do some kind of movement every day, in a way, that’s my meditation.”

2020 has been a tough year for the majority of the global populace. Alba notes, however, there have been important learning lessons in her own life.

“Understanding the full scope of what I need to be my best self for my kids, my friends, my family, my work, and most importantly, probably, for me, so I can feel more,” she concludes. “I hate the word ‘balanced’, but maybe… ‘more connected’.”

The latest issue of Women’s Health is on newsstands December 29.