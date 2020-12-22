Eddie Murphy Returns As Prince Akeem In First Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’

It’s taken 32 years but Prince Akeem has returned!

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Zamunda’s prized son and newly crowned king in the long-awaited comedy sequel “Coming 2 America”, arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

In this followup to the 1988 comedy “Coming To America”, the now-King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) leave Zamunda and return to the fictional mean streets of Queens where their adventure began decades earlier. This time around, Akeem and Semmi are in search of his long-lost son and Zamundan heir Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

With Murphy and Hall once again playing multiple characters, the film reunites original cast members James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Shari Headley, John Amos, Louis Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway. In addition to Fowler, some new faces joining in on the fun include Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and KiKi Layne.