Neil Diamond Hosts ‘Sweet Caroline’ Global Singalong With Thousands Of Fans

Good times never seemed so good!

On Monday, Neil Diamond debuted an incredible global singalong video for his classic “Sweet Caroline”.

“2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to bring people together the best way we knew how,” the opening text of the video reads. “Through music.”

Diamond challenged fans to record themselves singing the timeless 1969 single, compiling all the clips into one massive video featuring thousands of people from all over the world.

Last month, the singer released his latest album Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds.