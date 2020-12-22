Brendan Dishes On ‘The Bachelorette’ Departure: ‘I Am Not A Complete Man’

Brendan is pulling back the curtain on his decision to eliminate himself from Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette”.

Brendan dropped by “Bachelor Happy Hour” to justify his self-elimination.

“What I set out to do from Day 1 was to be myself and be genuine and live each and every moment and be as true as I can be,” Brendan began. “As I moved farther along into the process, I tried to be as true to myself and not do anything for any other reasons or outside factors.

“As amazing as Tayshia was, I wanted to do something that wasn’t going to hurt her in the long run,” he explained.

Brendan insisted he was not ready to make the leap demanded of him on “The Bachelorette”.

Tayshia Adams, Bredan. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

“The biggest takeaway for me was, I know I want the family and a wife and children, but knowing and being completely ready are something I discovered has a little gap. I need to close that gap at some point and figure that out for myself.

“Knowing that I am not a complete man and I’ve been through that relationship and I’ve been married and understanding and being okay with not being entirely okay,” he concluded.