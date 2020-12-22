Oscar-Winning Actress (And ‘Home Alone 2’ Pigeon Lady) Brenda Fricker Says It ‘Can Be Very Dark’ To Spend Christmas Alone This Year

Irish actress Brenda Fricker is one of many people spending the holidays alone this year.

A Best Supporting Actress winner for “My Left Foot”, Fricker is most recognizable at this time of year as the kindhearted pigeon lady in “Home Alone 2”. With many families turning to the Christmas film this season, the Dublin-based actress tells Ray D’Arcy’s RTÉ Radio One show that, like her character, she will be alone this year.

“Well, the pigeon lady was very much on her own. I’m 75 now, and I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas, because I’m one of those people, I am old and I live alone, and it can be very dark,” says the actress, who retired in 2014.

The actress has spent a number of holidays alone and shares her advice for those navigating Christmas on their own for the first time this year: “I turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way.”

“I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all,” she adds.

While Christmas Day can be a challenge to spend alone, Fricker says New Year’s Eve is even more difficult because “the bells are ringing and there is no one to turn around to and hug and smile, and I can’t get away from the bells, there are churches everywhere.”

With COVID-19 this year, Fricker says she’s “hanging on like everyone else.”

“I think people of my age — I’m 75 now — people of my age were very obedient and still are and I think anybody that has a sense of civic duty is behaving themselves,” she says. “But it’s people who are not behaving themselves that really scare me.”