Hayley Williams Covers Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ While In A Bathrobe

Hayley Williams got really relaxed for her latest cover.

On Monday, the Paramore singer performed the Massive Attack song “Teardrop” for the Ally Coalition seventh annual Talent Show.

In the video, Williams sings while sitting in her bedroom, wearing a bathroom and a towel on her head to dry her hair.

we are LIVE on @twitch in 25 min for the @allycoalition talent show! this show is airing live and never again so BE THERE. the lineup is absurd and we’ve already raised over 300k for homeless LGBTQ youth! let’s raise more & party at home together! 🍅🍅 https://t.co/pGJBeFk7pj pic.twitter.com/RrRfDDjNHh — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) December 22, 2020

The talent show supports homeless LGBTQ youth and featured performances by the Chicks, Lana Del Rey, Rufus Wainwright, and more.

St. Vincent also appeared, performing the Beatles classic “Martha My Dear”.