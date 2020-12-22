Hayley Williams Covers Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ While In A Bathrobe

By Corey Atad.

Hayley Williams got really relaxed for her latest cover.

On Monday, the Paramore singer performed the Massive Attack song “Teardrop” for the Ally Coalition seventh annual Talent Show.

RELATED: Elton John Welcomes Hayley Williams For Latest Edition Of ‘Rocket Hour’ Show

In the video, Williams sings while sitting in her bedroom, wearing a bathroom and a towel on her head to dry her hair.

The talent show supports homeless LGBTQ youth and featured performances by the Chicks, Lana Del Rey, Rufus Wainwright, and more.

RELATED: Hayley Williams Covers SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ In Instagram Acoustic Performance

St. Vincent also appeared, performing the Beatles classic “Martha My Dear”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP