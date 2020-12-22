Nina Dobrev Mourns Passing Of Beloved Grandmother: ‘I Miss You Babi’

Nina Dobrev is paying tribute to her beloved grandmother.

Dobrev, 31, published a touching Instagram post on Sunday in memory of her grandmother who passed away at age 87.

“Last night a chapter ended. My heart hurts,” Dobrev wrote. “I have so many beautiful memories with you that keep flashing through my mind like a movie. You taught me so much, and loved us all so deeply in the 87 years that the world was lucky enough to have you in it.”

“Thank you for hanging on as long as you did, I know it wasn’t easy for you at the end but I’ll cherish those last moments we shared together forever. We love you and will carry you in our hearts for as long as they beat,” she concluded. “I miss you Babi.”

Condolences to Dobrev and her family.