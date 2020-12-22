Chadwick Boseman Will Star As Black Panther For The Last Time In Disney+’s ‘What If…?’ Series

What if… we got to experience Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa one more time?

Well, Marvel has confirmed Boseman, who tragically passed away on Aug. 28 at the age of 43, following a battle with colon cancer, will appear as T’Challa once more. However, it may not be the final performance Black Panther fans were hoping for.

Since Disney+’s “What If….?” series is entirely animated, Marvel fans won’t see Chadwick Boseman – who starred as the King of Wakanda in the original 2018 action movie – on-screen, but instead they’ll hear his voice. The animated anthology series explores fun, alternate takes on famous Marvel tales and will mark the late actor’s final performance for MCU.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently revealed to Emmy Magazine that Boseman, “came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes.” This latest news confirms that Boseman’s Black Panther role appears various times throughout the “What If…?” series as the Wakandan king and hero.

The legendary actor’s final film performance was in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, which landed on Netflix this past weekend and was among a slew of projects he tackled “between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” his family shared at the time of his passing.

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios broke the Internet when it announced the highly-anticipated release dates for its upcoming films and original series. Among the announcements were “What If…?”

“Black Panther 2” is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022 and will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Marvel Studios EVP of Production, Victoria Alonso, previously confirmed that the studio will not use a digital double of Boseman in the upcoming sequel.

Although fans won’t experience the acting icon as Black Panther in real life again, this will be a chance to hear him in the role he will always be remembered for one last time.