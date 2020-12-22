Kristen Wiig Dishes On Motherhood And Being Away From Twins For Work: ‘It’s Just Really Hard’

Kristen Wiig is opening up about her children in a rare interview.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”, chatted with her co-star Gal Gadot about motherhood for Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins earlier this year via surrogate.

While she’s loving every minute of being a mother, Wiig admits having 11-month-olds during a pandemic is challenging.

“Their social life is non-existent, and the hardest part is that they can’t see family,” she explained. “They’re not walking yet, but they’re crawling really fast. Once I put them down, they both go in different directions.”

Wiig also opened up about how difficult it is to leave her children to go and work.

“It’s just really hard to be away…” she admitted. “For some of it Avi was sending me videos and I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Please stop, you can’t send anymore of these.’ He was like, ‘I just found these.’ I was like, ‘I’m away!… There’s FaceTime, but, you know, they’re one.”

But when it comes to what empowers her, Wiig says, “Being a mum is a big one.”

Adding, “Completing something that you were really scared to do, being nervous to do something and then that feeling you get when you do it. Hopefully, I’ll have that feeling after ‘Saturday Night Live’. I’m always nervous to do that.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits big screens and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

Wiig returned to her old stomping grounds at Global’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend for the comedy sketch show’s holiday episode. Watch some of the highlights here.