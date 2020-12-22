Lifetime Premieres ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ Trailer

Lifetime is exploring the lives and deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown.

A new trailer for “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premiered on Tuesday.

“The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,” a press release explains. “Both faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune.

“And both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the Earth in the same tragic way,” it continues. “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”

The Lifetime original movie “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premieres Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.