Nicolas Cage Drops Some F-Bombs In NSFW Trailer For ‘The History Of Swear Words’

Nicolas Cage invites viewers to join him for some NSFW fun in the new “History Of Swear Words” trailer.

“I’m Nicolas Cage. Let’s get f***ed,” the actor says in the newly-released teaser. The trailer comes after Netflix teased the Cage-hosted project earlier this month.

“Swear words. They’re the most popular and alluring words we have,” Cage says, kicking off the trailer with a resounding “F***” that perfectly sums up 2020.

But the series will feature more than just the Oscar-winning actor shouting curse words. “The History Of Swear Words” will take a look at the origins of dirty words, the psychology behind their usage and their place in popular culture. With guests that include comedians like Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and Nikki Glaser, who are well-versed in swear words, the series will also feature experts in the field of swearing (seriously).

The six-episode series will land on Netflix on Jan. 5.