Diddy Gifts His Mom With $1 Million And A Bentley For Her 80th Birthday

Diddy’s mother is getting a uniquely lavish birthday gift.

Diddy presented his mom, Janice Combs, with a brand new Bentley and a $1 million check for her milestone 80th birthday. The hip-hop mogul gave his mom the expensive present during a birthday party in her honour.

RELATED: Diddy Pays Emotional Tribute To Ex Kim Porter 2 Years After Her Death

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a**-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”

He added, “and this is actually her at 80… no filter… no edit.”

RELATED: Diddy Takes A Dive As Swimming Pool Fail Goes Viral On TikTok

“Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay?” Diddy gushed in a separate video posted to his Instagram Story. “Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that’s—that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother.”