LeAnn Rimes Says Getting Treatment For Anxiety And Depression Was ‘The Best Gift I Could’ve Given Myself’

LeAnn Rimes is very happy she sought help for her mental health struggles.

The country singer is set to appear on Wednesday’s “Tamron Hall Show”, and in a clip shared by People, she opens up about seeking treatment for anxiety and depression.

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Shares The Lengths She Used To Go To Hide Her Psoriasis

“It was the best gift I could’ve given myself. I constantly had people around me my whole life, whether it be parents, my ex-husband, a manager or agent, all the world’s eyes were on me constantly,” Rimes says.

“Talk about codependency,” she adds. “I had never been alone really until being in treatment for anxiety and depression.”

Rimes continues, “It felt like somebody plugged me into a wall socket and left me on. I needed to figure out how to unravel from that and bring myself back.”

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Denies She Threw Shade At LeAnn Rimes On ‘The Masked Singer’

The 38-year-old also talks about her fears of being alone and how she “needed a voice.”

“I needed to gather those pieces and bring those back into wholeness. All those pieces I had rejected about myself, learn how to love them and realize that the totality of me is lovable not just the LeAnn Rimes that’s projected into the world that everybody wanted to be this perfect little girl,” she says. “It was the totality of me that could come to the table and have a voice.”