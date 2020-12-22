Here Are The Top 10 Christmas Movies Of All Time 

Keep the change ya filthy animal – just one line from the infamous 1990 Macaulay Culkin movie, “Home Alone”, and according to National Today, the Christmas classic is now officially the most popular in America.

As families jingle all the way to the couch this year, candy cane-laden hot cocoas in one hand and TV remote in the other, the question on everyone’s lips – what movie to snuggle up to?

Well, just in time for National Movie Marathon Day on Wednesday, Dec. 23, National Today set out to help solve the problem and revealed their data of the most popular Christmas movie in every state in America. “Home Alone” was the most popular across the U.S. by a landslide, with nine states choosing this as the favourite. “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” came in second, and “The Polar Express” third. Several other classics made the list, like “Elf”, the 1993 movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the 1994 version of “The Santa Clause”.

The British classic, “Love Actually” starring Canada’s own “Happy Endings” star, Elisha Cuthbert also made the list.

The mention of the 1988 movie “Die Hard” may came as a surprise to many, as it’s long been debated whether it should be on the Christmas movie lineup.