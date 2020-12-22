Twitter Is Obsessed With Sean Penn After He Rolled Out Of Bed For MSNBC Interview

Sean Penn’s MSNBC appearance is a total 2020 mood.

The actor literally rolled out of bed for his interview on “Morning Joe”, prompting some hilarious reaction to his unkempt, just-out-of-bed appearance on Twitter.

Penn virtually stopped by the morning show, which typically runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m ET, to discuss his nonprofit, CORE, which is working to provide free COVID-19 tests around Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States.

I’m going to put this pic of Sean Penn in a time capsule to represent 2020. 👌#MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/PCcla0Ik21 — Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) December 22, 2020

While Penn’s background was tidy enough, his hair and his wrinkled t-shirt are what had people talking.

Viewers and MSNBC hosts alike loved Penn’s appearance, even contributor Stephanie Rhule tweeted that the star’s interview was “everything.”

Sean Penn on @Morning_Joe is everything right now…except I’m not sure I can handle the fact that he is 60 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 22, 2020

See some of the other reaction below:

Sean Penn on MSNBC this morning is all of us doing early Zoom meetings we forgot we had 😂 pic.twitter.com/W0p83fZvvd — Je Verrico (@hockeydoc_21) December 22, 2020

Sorry I missed Sean Penn on #MorningJoe. Congratulations on being the Look of 2020, Sean! What? That's not a real award. It should be. Dude perfectly captured the "zero fucks left to give" look. pic.twitter.com/RJwxGfbcgG — Steph On The Left Ω REAL Stimulus NOW! (@floradoragirl) December 22, 2020

Did #SeanPenn know this wasn’t an “audio only” Zoom interview?🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/qraK36VD3E — I Am #BlueGeorgia!…#FinishTheJob Jan. 5th (@Idliva) December 22, 2020

This picture of Sean Penn is the most accurate representation of 2020 I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/b5pCtUBSn1 — Jules (@SweetCheekyxoxo) December 22, 2020