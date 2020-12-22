Twitter Is Obsessed With Sean Penn After He Rolled Out Of Bed For MSNBC Interview

By Aynslee Darmon.

Sean Penn. Photo: Getty Images
Sean Penn’s MSNBC appearance is a total 2020 mood.

The actor literally rolled out of bed for his interview on “Morning Joe”, prompting some hilarious reaction to his unkempt, just-out-of-bed appearance on Twitter.

Penn virtually stopped by the morning show, which typically runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m ET, to discuss his nonprofit, CORE, which is working to provide free COVID-19 tests around Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States.

While Penn’s background was tidy enough, his hair and his wrinkled t-shirt are what had people talking.

Viewers and MSNBC hosts alike loved Penn’s appearance, even contributor Stephanie Rhule tweeted that the star’s interview was “everything.”

See some of the other reaction below:

