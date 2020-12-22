Margot Robbie On Mindset Behind ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘We’re Going To Give You Something Totally Different’

Margot Robbie wants to defy expectations at every turn.

The Oscar-nominated actress is having just as much these days as a producer. Robbie and her cohorts launched LuckyChap and have produced impressive films like “I, Tonya”, “Terminal”, “Birds of Prey” and “Promising Young Women”. Another unique entry for the production company is the upcoming “Barbie” live-action film.

“We like the things that feel a little left of center,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'”

Some actor-producers would try and leverage their productions skills into every film, but Robbie is not the type.

“Oh no, I’m still very happy to do acting pieces where I’m not involved or the company is not involved. It’s really nice, actually. (Laughs.) I feel myself start panicking and doing a shot list in my head, like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to get that. Oh, we’re going to go into overtime.’ And then I’m like, ‘It doesn’t matter.'”

“Barbie” will be directed by Greta Gerwig, but has no release date.