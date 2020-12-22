HBO’s ‘Tiger’ Doc Details The Life And Career Of Golf Superstar Tiger Woods

HBO is detailing the rise, fall and comeback of Tiger Woods.

In the first look at their upcoming two-part documentary, “Tiger”, fans are getting a look at the life and career of the golf legend.

According to HBO, the doc will feature never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best.

Among those interviewed are his former caddy and close friend Steve Williams, Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel, Tiger’s first love Dina Parr and Rachel Uchitel, the woman Woods had a very public affair with that forever altered the athlete’s life.

Woods falls behind Jack Nicklaus for holding the record of winning the most major championships with 15 and 18, respectively.

“Tiger” premieres Jan. 10 on HBO and concludes with part two on Jan. 17.