Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Level Of Concern’ Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Music Video Ever

Twenty One Pilots’ vid for their single “Level Of Concern” has broken the world record for the longest music video ever.

Amid the pandemic, the band enlisted fans for the projects, asking them to submit videos for the visuals which made a constant livestream of footage that changes every time the song restarts. When the video finally stopped, it ran for a total of 177 days.

And since the stream ended last week, Guinness officials named Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun the Guinness world record-holders.

“Since Josh accidentally pulled the plug on the never-ending video for ‘Level of Concern’, Guinness checked out the stats and declared it officially the longest video ever,” the band tweeted to announce the news. “Congratulations, you did it.”

since josh accidentally pulled the plug on the never-ending video for Level of Concern, Guinness checked out the stats and declared it officially the longest video ever. congratulations, you did it. pic.twitter.com/5DFGsQA8ac — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 19, 2020

The special honour comes just a week after Twenty One Pilots debuted their festive single, “Christmas Saves The Year”.