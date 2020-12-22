Prince Charles Applauds British Military For Pandemic Efforts, ‘Dedication To Duty’ And ‘Sacrifice’ In New Video

CIRENCESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a mask visits the Royal Mail's Delivery Office in Cirencester to recognise the vital public services that the country's postal workers provide, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and in the run-up to Christmas on December 18, 2020 in Cirencester, England. (Photo by Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales, 72, pays tribute to the British Armed Forces for their COVID-19 efforts in a new video on the Daily Mail lauding the “unwavering support to the country at a time of crisis.”

In the video, Prince Charles praised the servicemen and women and their families for their “dedication to duty and sacrifice” and for uniting the nation during the coronavirus pandemic: “As we near the end of this most extraordinary and difficult of years, I particularly wanted to pay tribute to each and every one of you, and your families, for your continued service, dedication to duty and sacrifice.”

The royal, who contracted the disease back in March, said no one has been “unaffected by the pernicious disease.”

At the moment more than 1,388 military personnel are deployed on COVID-19 tasks from the Vaccine Taskforce to deliver community testing for specific areas in the UK.

He said although the work of medical professionals, key workers and emergency services has been at the “forefront of this particular campaign,” throughout the year members of the armed forces have “remained shoulder to shoulder with them.”

“You set us all a remarkable example for which you are owed immense gratitude,” he added.

The prince spotlighted the work of the armed forces, from constructing Nightingale hospitals, helping to deliver personal protective equipment, helping at testing sites and with vaccine provision.

He added: “Your efforts, in collaboration with our key workers, has demonstrated the very best of this country in our ability to unite through adversity.”

During the holiday season 6,400 servicemen and women will be deployed on 39 operations across 46 countries.Thousands of workers will also be deployed and held at high readiness at home during the holidays, as part of UK resilience operations.