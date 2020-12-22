Sam Smith Dissects Celine Dion’s ‘Out Of This World’ Singing

Sam Smith learned a lot from Celine Dion.

Smith dished on their musical influences while listening to Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”. The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer dissected the song.

RELATED: Sam Smith Responds To Apology From Shawn Mendes

Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me – I think you're so amazing!! Take care … hope to see you again soon. ❤️ Celine xx… https://t.co/LhSlyPdJ4m — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 22, 2020

“As a song, I just think it’s outrageous. It’s so dramatic. The vocal performance is out of this world,” Smith said. “First time I really started singing was musical theatre. There’s something about Celine Dion where she ticks that box. It’s proper singing. It’s from the gut. Vocally, she just has a tone and there’s like a sharpness to her voice I think that just cuts right through you.”

“You can hear her personality when she sings too which is wonderful,” they added. “This to me is like the basis of all my music knowledge and learning. It’s Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Shaka Khan. Women who would stand in the middle of a stage and sing, and do nothing but sing. It’s the journey of the song: you start small and then you end in these huge moments where they have to use their whole bodies. It’s almost operatic.”

RELATED: Sam Smith Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’

Dion thanked Smith for their kind assessment of her music: “Aww, thank you so much.”