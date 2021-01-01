Sir David Attenborough Calls For Action To Address Climate Change In Inspiring New Year’s Day Message

Sir David Attenborough is greeting 2021 with a special message, and ET Canada has the exclusive.

In his message, Attenborough calls to address climate change; his message can be read below in its entirety.

Hello, I’m David Attenborough.

I am speaking to you from my home, because like many of you I have spent much of the last year indoors, away from friends, family and access to the natural world.

It has been a challenging few months for many of us, but the reaction to these extraordinary times has proved that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

Today we are experiencing environmental change as never before, and the need to take action has never been more urgent.

This year, the world will gather in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. It’s a crucial moment in our history.

This could be a year for positive change, for ourselves, for our planet and for the wonderful creatures with which we share it.

A year the world could remember proudly and say, ‘We made a difference.’

As we make our new years’ resolutions, let’s think about what each of us can do. What positive changes can we make in our own lives?

Here’s to a brighter year ahead. Let’s make 2021 a happy new year for all the inhabitants of our Perfect Planet.

Meanwhile, the famed filmmaker and conservationist is debuting a new five-part nature series, “A Perfect Planet”.

The Canadian broadcast premiere of “A Perfect Planet” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting Jan. 3, 2021, exclusively on BBC Earth in Canada. BBC Earth is also available on Amazon Prime Video, with “A Perfect Planet” airing simultaneously on this platform, with new episodes rolling out weekly, exclusively on BBC Earth.