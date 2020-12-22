The Christmas Pudding Prince George And The Queen Made With William And Charles Last Year Are Finally Ready To Eat

Like fine wine, royal Christmas pudding is better with age.

The heirs to the throne came together with Queen Elizabeth II to bake some Christmas pudding in 2019 and they’re now giving it to military veterans to eat.

The sweet creations, which were handmade by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, have been delivered to veterans across the United Kingdom and the world as part of the Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. The program helps bring holiday cheer to those to experience loneliness and isolation during this time of year.

Official royal portraits were released during their baking session, showing the four generations smiling and laughing as they mixed the traditional ingredients. A traditional English Christmas pudding includes a candied peel, nutmeg, raisins, brandy, almonds and even silver sixpence coins which are hidden inside the dessert and bring wealth and good luck to those who find them.

After a year of aging, 99 families across the world can finally dig in.

On Tuesday morning, one of the recipients, Ethel, who was a nurse during World War II, spoke to “BBC Breakfast” about receiving the pudding, “It’s wonderful, isn’t it?” she said. “Especially because last weekend was my 100th birthday.”

The desserts were also sent to families in Spain and Fiji as well as to military personnel deployed in Bahrain.