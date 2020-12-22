Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Sweet Family Photo For Charity

Camila Alves is snuggling up with her family this Christmas.

On Monday, the 38-year-old mother-of-three shared a cute snap of the family of five donning red and white striped socks curled up in bed.

The entrepreneur, who shares daughter Vida, 10 and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, with husband Matthew McConaughey, 51, wrote on Instagram, “Let’s never take for granted our health and the health of our loved ones… @RMHC is an amazing non-profit that helps bring hope to families with children who are critically ill.”

She went on to describe the campaign for Ronald McDonald House Charities whose mission is to “bring families together and provide access to quality healthcare and offer amazing resources like financial relief and housing so that they are fully supported.”

She added: “This holiday season, you can help bring new hope to families everywhere! If you can, check the link in my bio to donate to @RMHC to help give families what they need most – each other. #KeepingFamiliesClose.”

Alves and McConaughey, 51, have been social distancing at their Texas home with their kids and the actor’s mother Kay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Camila Alves McConaughey Reveals How Husband Matthew McConaughey Helped Her Get Through Her 3-Day Labour

Earlier this month, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor McConaughey opened up to Good Morning Britain about seeing the positives amid COVID-19.

He shared, “Limbo is the hardest part. We all do better when we have a definitive yes or no or understanding when the end is going to be, we haven’t had that. So it’s been a one-way ticket to limbo.”

RELATED:Matthew McConaughey Talks Cancel Culture, Freedom Of Speech & Trying To See The Positives Amid Pandemic

However, he listed off the positives of the situation: “If anything [my kids] are going to have one hell of a story to tell, that other generations are not going to have to tell. When you’re stripped down to your necessities you’re forced to say, ‘What is it I value?’ and maybe rearrange what we value in life,” telling the hosts how hopefully we’ll “evolve as people.”