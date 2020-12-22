Prince Jackson Partners With Mattel To Donate Toys To 25 Lucky Kids Ahead Of Christmas

Prince Jackson is making Christmas a bit happier for 25 Los Angeles-area children, thanks to some help from toy manufacturer Mattel.

On Monday, reported People, the son of the late Michael Jackson hosted an event at the Mattel store in El Segundo, California, where toys were donated to 25 children from nine families.

Each child was gifted $150 to spend at the store, part of a partnership between Jackson’s Heal LA Foundation, Mattel and the Los Angeles Police Baseball Foundation.

“Every year, since we were a student organization @heallosangelesfdn has put on a holiday event,” wrote Jackson in the caption to video from the event that he shared on Instagram.

“We feel that it’s an opportunity to end a year on a positive note, to spend time with your loved ones and your family and to celebrate coming together and community,” he added. “With this year being as hectic and chaotic as it was we felt that a holiday event was needed more than ever to share some love and joy with the youth of Los Angeles.”

Jackson concluded by revealing he’d be recapping the event live on Instagram on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. “I tell you I can’t say enough great things about this event yesterday, but I will try,” he wrote.