Cameron Douglas Welcomes A New Baby Boy With Girlfriend Viviane Thibes

SANTA BARBARA, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Viviane Thibes and Cameron Douglas attend the 14th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Honors Martin Scorsese With Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara on November 14, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

An early Christmas gift arrived for actor Cameron Douglas and girlfriend Viviane Thibes as they welcomed their newborn son Ryder into the world.

Douglas, son of actor Michael Douglas, shared the glorious news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting: “Touch down planet earth. Welcome my son…Ryder T. Douglas.”

Sharing the same sweet snap, Thibes wrote: “This year has been really tough on all of us, but God has sent us a blessing. Ryder I love you so much.”

In an emotional interview with his father Michael Douglas on Good Morning America last year it was revealed Cameron was 13-years-old when he started smoking pot, 15 when he began snorting cocaine, 17 when he sampled crystal meth, 19 when he did liquid cocaine and 26 when he started using heroin.

When Diane Sawyer asked how close he was to dying, Douglas admitted, “Probably pretty close.”

Now 42, Douglas has spent seven years behind bars, two of which were in solitary confinement. Since his release from prison in August 2016, the recovering addict has managed to turn things around, documenting his struggles in his 2019 memoir, “Long Way Home.”

Thibes has stuck by his side throughout his darker days and the pair are also proud parents of three-year-old daughter, Lua Izzy.