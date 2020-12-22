Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious ‘Hungover’ Spice Girls Throwback

Victoria Beckham has the perfect Christmas gift for Spice Girls fans.

Posh Spice shared a hilarious throwback moment from her time in the all-girl group, sharing the reason behind her stone-faced expression.

The clip appeared to be from a press conference in Brazil, featuring fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell answering questions about their future plans as a group.

But what has fans’ attention is Beckham’s less than enthusiastic expression.

Sharing the rediscovered clip to her Instagram story, Beckham revealed, “In my defence, I was really hungover.”

“Victoria is me on every Zoom call,” the original poster captioned the video.

Beckham was part of the Spice Girls until 2001 when the group split. She went on to launch a solo career.