Alex Frew Covers Phil Collins’ Classic ‘In The Air Toninght’

By Brent Furdyk.

Toronto singer-songwriter Alex Frew has been making a splash on the Canadian music scene, and the 19-year-old phenom is heading back to the 1980s for his latest musical offering.

On Tuesday, Frew released a new music video for his cover of a true classic from that era, Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”.

Backed by modernized instrumentation and a hypnotic drum beat, the video features Frew and his band in a performing in a window-walled loft, adding even more ambiance.

“I think there’s a reason that this track is still culturally relevant several decades after its release,” said Frew of the iconic track.

“There is simply something special about the slow-burning track leading up to that magical drum fill,” he added. “It’s just a masterclass in all aspects.”

Earlier this year, Frew unveiled his debut single, “Get Out Alive”.

Frew followed up his second single, “Antisocial Love Song”, a track that took on a whole new meaning in this uncertain time of self-isolation and social distancing.

“It wears its pop music qualities on its sleeve but it touches on the difficulty of being alone and finding connections with others — a feeling which has only been amplified by the world’s current situation,” Frew said of the single.

