‘Cheetah Girls’ Star Sabrina Bryan Reveals Newborn Daughter Was Hospitalized With Meningitis Shortly After Birth

“Cheetah Girls” star Sabrina Bryan is finally settling into motherhood, but her first few weeks of being a mom were terrifying when her newborn daughter had to be hospitalized with meningitis when she was just 2 weeks old.

As Bryan revealed in an interview with People, on Aug. 31 she and husband Jordan Lundberg welcomed their first child, daughter Comillia Monroe.

Her infant daughter was just weeks old when she realized something was not right.

“I went to pick her up and she was so hot,” Bryan recalled. “Her whole body was fire. I was like, ‘Something is wrong.’ We were out the door in two minutes.”

Monroe’s fever had shot to 100.7, with doctors confirming she had contracted meningitis, an infection that results in inflammation around the spinal cord and brain.

“They had to do a spinal tap. It was so hard to hear my baby, who was so tiny, go through all that. I was like, ‘I cannot do this. I have been a mom for two weeks. This is not enough experience for me to know how to do this,'” she said of her daughter, who spent 14 frightening days fighting the illness as doctors warned the couple that she could suffer permanent brain damage.

“That was the scariest part,” she admitted. “You think of all the things she could miss out on by her brain being affected.”

Ultimately, Monroe turned a corner and was eventually discharged, healthy and well.

“We are so grateful because it could have been so much worse,” added Bryan. “We got a warrior princess.”