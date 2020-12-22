Report: ‘Sex And The City’ To Be Revived As Limited Series For HBO Max

Could Carrie Bradshaw and her pals be ready to reunite for a “Sex and the City” revival?

That’s the report coming from Page Six, citing a “well-placed industry insider” who claims a new iteration of the beloved HBO hit is in the works.

According to Page Six, “SATC” will return as “a limited series reboot” for new streaming service HBO Max, with all the original stars onboard — except Kim Cattrall, “who has repeatedly said she is not interested in returning.”

Following the end of the series’ six-season run in 2004, “Sex and the City” was twice revived for the big screen, with the “Sex and the City” movie arriving in 2008, followed by a sequel in 2010.

Plans for a third movie, however, were reportedly scuttled due to Cattrall’s alleged conflicts with series star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Last year, Parker — who was also a producer on the HBO series — told ET that she wasn’t ruling out some type of a “Sex and the City” revival. “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit,’” she said.

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” said Parker of her character and those played by Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon. “I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media… sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

ET Canada has reached out to HBO Max for comment.