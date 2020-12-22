Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Charity Donating $500K To Help Those Facing Eviction Due To The Pandemic

Beyoncé is offering a helping hand to some people who could really use it.

In a post on her website, Queen Bey has announced that her charity foundation, BeyGOOD, will be making donations totalling a half-million dollars to people who are danger of being evicted due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit we helped organizations across the country that were aiding and assisting people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support,” reads the message, which also recalls how BeyGOOD gave $10,000 apiece to more than 250 small businesses.

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” the message continues. “Phase 2 of the BeyGOOD impact fund will now help assist those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

As a result, Beyoncé will be giving $5,000 grants to 100 individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions, with the online application process opening on Jan. 7. A second round of applications will open in February.

The entire message can be read right here.