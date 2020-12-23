Mindy Kaling Reveals The Christmas Surprise She And Her ‘Office’ Co-Star B.J. Novak Planned For Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Mindy Kaling and her “The Office” co-star B.J. Novak had a very special Christmas surprise planned for the actress’ three-year-old daughter Katherine.

Kaling revealed she and her on-screen on-again/off-again lover Novak were planning a Santa-related treat during an interview with Tory Burch.

“When you have your own kids, you can kind of make stuff up and then just decide that you’re going to do that every single year,” Kaling told Burch of any family traditions she has over the holidays.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Admits She Almost Turned Down Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover — Here’s Why

She continued, “Her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room, where the tree is, in a Santa costume,” saying the idea came about because the little one couldn’t visit Santa at the mall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaling admitted Katherine was “the one kid that doesn’t cry and scream.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Reveals The Thoughtful ‘Surprise’ Baby Gifts She Received From Reese Witherspoon

The star went on, “We’re going to hear bells then B.J. dressed as Santa is going to be asleep on the sofa with a bag, because he needed to take a rest.”

“Just so you know, we’re Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part,” Kaling laughed.

Kaling also said she had an idea where she and Katherine would have a super Christmassy evening decorating the tree, but admitted, “She hated it, didn’t want anything to do with it.

“But it was good because then I could put a little vodka in the hot cocoa.”