Gal Gadot Defends ‘Cleopatra’ Casting Against ‘Whitewashing’ Backlash

Gal Gadot has responded to backlash regarding her being cast as Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins’ upcoming biopic.

Critics suggested the iconic part should be played by an Arab or African actress.

Gadot then said of any accusations of whitewashing, “First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian.”

She added to BBC Arabic’s Sam Asi, “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.

“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish, of course… People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

The star also said, “You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own, too.”

Gadot and Jenkins have worked together on numerous occasions now, with the pair recently teaming up for the “Wonder Woman” sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” following the huge success of the 2017 original.

“Wonder Woman” made history as the most financially successful film by a female director.