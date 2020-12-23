Family Win Three Cars On ‘The Prices Right’ And Fans Are Shook

“The Price Is Right” just delivered a surprise.

On Tuesday night, the game show took over primetime for the holiday season, and during the episode one family pulled off an incredible feat.

Playing the classic game “Triple Play”, the family correctly guessed the prices of three cars, winning all three.

The moment had viewers at home in absolute shock on Twitter.

HOLY SHIT! All three cars!! #PriceIsRight — Alana Clark 🇺🇲🎶 (@aclarkcountry) December 23, 2020

A Triple Play. What a win! #PriceIsRight — Johnny Montalbano (@MontalbanoNY) December 23, 2020

That three-car win had me sweating it out with that family! #PriceIsRight — Jessica (@jlc7212007) December 23, 2020

I still can’t get over that little girl just won the whole family three cars #PriceIsRight — 🅽🅸🅲🅾🅻🅴 (@ndp1234) December 23, 2020