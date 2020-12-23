Chris Cornell Covers John Lennon’s ‘Watching The Wheels’ In Moving Video

The estate of Chris Cornell just released a lyric video for the late singer’s cover of John Lennon’s “Watching The Wheels”.

The track is featured on Cornell’s posthumous covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore.

Cornell’s wife Vicky recently discussed the LP, which also features the late Soundgarden star’s version of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 You”.

She told Spin of why Cornell chose the artists and songs on the record, “Chris said to a bunch of friends — a handful — ‘What song would you want to hear me cover?’ Everyone started sending him ideas, and he was like, ‘No, no, that’s not what I’m looking for.’ He wanted obscure and more unexpected.

“So the list started like that. He just kept working on this list and then he narrowed it down to the ones that resonated with him. Or that he had a deep… [songs that] inspired him.

“Whether it was the vocals on it; you know, like Carl Hall, for example, Chris was a Carl Hall fan. Some of it was songwriting, some of it was the way that they sang, and some of it was just that the songs themselves resonated with him personally like he had a personal connection. From [John Lennon’s] ‘Watching the Wheels’ or Terry Reid’s ‘To Be Treated Rite’, you know?”

Cornell, an icon of the ’90s grunge movement, died by suicide in May 2017 at the age of 52.