Nigella Lawson Incorporates A Leopard-Print Shower Cap Into Her Baking

Nigella Lawson is back to wow everyone with another cooking eccentricity.

On Tuesday’s “Cook, Eat, Repeat”, the TV personality showed her technique for proving dough, which involves the use of a leopard-print shower cap.

RELATED: Nigella Lawson Says Bizarre Pronunciation Of ‘Microwave’ Is A ‘Camp Joke That Becomes A Habit’

why is everyone still talking about Mïkro-Wahvé when tonight it was revealed that @Nigella_Lawson uses a leopard print shower cap to prove her dough? pic.twitter.com/HyjnBQqAFG — Dom (@mcgoverndominic) December 22, 2020

“All it needs from me is to cover it to prove for about 16 hours or until it’s really risen in volume with a wonderfully spongy surface,” she explained.

Fans on Twitter seemed to love the shower-cap idea.

Anyone else just purchased a leopard print shower cap specifically to cover bread dough when proving? @Nigella_Lawson #CookEatRepeat pic.twitter.com/b87OCeEW6l — Timothy Firmager (@timmy_uk) December 22, 2020

My mum bought a shower cap for her bread bowl. Best tip @Nigella_Lawson has ever given. Really great 👏🏻 — Sophie (@sophiebiddulph) December 23, 2020

Inspired by watching @Nigella_Lawson last night,my Christmas cake currently sporting a shower cap! Works a treat!👍🏻🎄 pic.twitter.com/Uco44saWli — PickleAndMo (@Pickle_and_Mo) December 23, 2020

RELATED: Nigella Lawson Reveals She’s Fought Back Against American TV Shows Airbrushing Her Stomach

Earlier this month, Lawson went viral after pronouncing the word “microwave.”