Nigella Lawson Incorporates A Leopard-Print Shower Cap Into Her Baking

By Corey Atad.

Nigella Lawson. Photo:Anne-Marie Jackson/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Nigella Lawson is back to wow everyone with another cooking eccentricity.

On Tuesday’s “Cook, Eat, Repeat”, the TV personality showed her technique for proving dough, which involves the use of a leopard-print shower cap.

“All it needs from me is to cover it to prove for about 16 hours or until it’s really risen in volume with a wonderfully spongy surface,” she explained.

Fans on Twitter seemed to love the shower-cap idea.

Earlier this month, Lawson went viral after pronouncing the word “microwave.”

