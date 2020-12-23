Kim Cattrall Reflects On ‘Miserable’ Fans Trying To Bully Her Into ‘Sex And The City’ Movies

Kim Cattrall got a lot of flak for refusing to make any more “Sex and the City” movies.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” the series, plus two subsequent films. Amid talks of a “Sex and the City” reboot on HBO Max, Cattrall reflected on the backlash she got for refusing to take part in any more movies based on the franchise.

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film,” Cattrall said. “Some of the things that people wrote to me, like, you know, ‘I work in a bank, and I don’t like this person, and I don’t like the hours, I don’t like this, and I do it. So you just do it!'”

“Oh, my God, so much misery, you know. ‘Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable!'” she told the “Women’s Prize For Fiction” podcast.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Jason Lewis Shows Off Rugged Transformation

Cattrall’s refusal to continue the franchise occurred amid a public feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“I am lucky enough to have a choice,” Cattrall expressed. “And it’s something that I feel very lucky to have. And I’m very protective of it. But I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.

“And I have a great appetite for telling stories that I haven’t heard before. And because it helps me in some ways, it just helps me work things out.”

Cattrall also opened up about how the gruelling schedule of “Sex and the City” coupled with her career passions made motherhood less than viable.

“This was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment,” she said. “My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time… There’s just no way, I could have done that in a healthy, emotional, physical, or even physical state, and do 19-hour days.

“I was also 41. And I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well-being,” Cattrall continued. “And I love to work, my work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education.”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Will Keep Her Thoughts To Herself

“The thought of it in my 40s, where the amount of scripts were more than cut in half, because now I was no longer considered the young lady,” she shared. “My roles were being taken over by younger and younger women. So that was the system and still is to a great degree.”

Cattrall came to an important realization: To have a child you need to be a parent.

“I thought to myself, I don’t know if I can do this. I don’t, I can go through all of whatever the doctor tells us to do,” she admitted. “And we can do it down to the letter, and I still might not be able to maintain a pregnancy, which is heartbreaking.

“You know, I’ve been there,” Cattrall said. “And so I thought for my well-being, I was going to find another way to be, you know, to have children to have to be a parent.”