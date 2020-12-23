Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Discuss That ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal, Reveal Their Future Plans & More

Newly engaged Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark discuss their love journey, their plans, and more in a new “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast interview.

The pair, who got engaged during this week’s “Bachelorette” finale, confirm they’re planning to move in together, with Adams living a bicoastal lifestyle.

The loved-up duo confirm they’re looking to spend Christmas in New York, with Clark gushing: “No return flight yet, we’re just going to play it by ear. I’m excited to date her and take her out and do some things that you would typically do if this was a normal relationship.”

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adams adds, “It’s really important to me. I said, ‘Just date me.'”

She says of knowing he was the one, “I knew I was in trouble because I knew he had something that I have been looking for that I have never found before.

“I was too scared to even acknowledge that he might be really good for me, balance me out in the ways that I’ve been looking.”

The reality TV star, who famously filled in for Clare Crawley in the dramatic season, also says Clark has “things that I didn’t even know I wanted, then when I was with him I was like, ‘I want that.'”

She admits she knew he “has everything” but questioned whether she was ready for that.