Luke Wilson Says ‘Of Course’ He’d Sign On For ‘Legally Blonde 3’ If He’s Asked To Return

Luke Wilson says “of course” he’d return for “Legally Blonde 3” — he just hasn’t been asked yet.

Wilson tells Us Weekly, “I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.”

“Legally Blonde 2” saw Wilson’s Emmett tie the knot with Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods. It was previously confirmed that “Legally Blonde 3” was in the works with a script being written by Mindy Kaling.

Wilson, 49, has fond memories of working on the film, recalling what it is like to be a part of a movie that has reached more than one generation.

“I loved working with Reese, and definitely, that’s one of those movies where I never had that happen before to such a degree where when it came out, I’d go back to Texas and there would be little squadrons of girls who would come up at that age, like, 8 to 12 and 14, and they would have all these questions about Elle. They’d ask where she was and what she was doing and was she as great as she seemed,” he says.

“It’s just a good feeling. It’s one thing to make a movie people like, it’s another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling,” Wilson adds. “To have a movie make a jump to generations.”

Earlier this year, Wilson reunited with former castmates Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor, and Jennifer Coolidge via Zoom to raise funds for the charity World Central Kitchen.

“It was really funny reuniting with the cast. It was just really fun and funny to be around all of them,” he says of the experience. “When I read ‘Legally Blonde‘, I just thought, Okay, I can tell what this is. It’s kind of a romantic comedy, it’s funny and it’s from that kind of era in the ‘90s when it came out.”

Comparing Elle Woods to a “‘Saturday Night Live’ character”, Wilson says Witherspoon really committed to bringing her to life on screen. “To me, it seemed like you can sometimes try an idea and people will be like, ‘Well, that’s funny, but it’s a little over the top.’ I was like, ‘Wow, she’s really going for it. This is like a Nicolas Cage-type of commitment to an out-there character.'”