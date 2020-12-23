Google Enlists Nickelback And Their Song ‘Photograph’ For Google Photos Commercial

Nickelback’s “Photograph” may be a meme these days, but Google has a more practical function for it: Google Photos.
Google teamed up with Nickelback for a new commercial promoting the Google Photos platform. The video begins with the same infamous scene of band frontman Chad Kroeger holding a photograph, except it has been replaced by a smartphone.
The phone then swipes through personal photos and videos that Kroeger has saved on his phone. The video also boasts appropriately updated lyrics.
“Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives,” Kroeger said, per Mobile Syrup.
“When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favourite memories,” he concluded.