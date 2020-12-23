Google Enlists Nickelback And Their Song ‘Photograph’ For Google Photos Commercial

Nickelback’s “Photograph” may be a meme these days, but Google has a more practical function for it: Google Photos.

Google teamed up with Nickelback for a new commercial promoting the Google Photos platform. The video begins with the same infamous scene of band frontman Chad Kroeger holding a photograph, except it has been replaced by a smartphone.

The phone then swipes through personal photos and videos that Kroeger has saved on his phone. The video also boasts appropriately updated lyrics.