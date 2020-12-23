Chelsea Handler Defends Trip To Whistler Amid Pandemic

Chelsea Handler is not here for people shaming her travels.

Following news that the comedian took a trip to Whistler, B.C., Handler received plenty of backlash from people wondering why she was travelling in Canada despite COVID restrictions.

Responding to the backlash in an Instagram Story video, Handler said, “Getting a lot of very violent messages, and I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days and happy to do it.”

She added, “So don’t think I’m bending rules. I’m not. I’m quarantining.”

Handler also clarified, “And I’m here for work on top of it. So, suck on that, f**kers.”

In B.C., entertainers shooting a film or TV show are exempt from COVID travel restrictions.

ET Canada has reached out to Handler’s rep for comment.