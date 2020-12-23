Chelsea Handler Defends Trip To Whistler Amid Pandemic

By Corey Atad.

Chelsea Handler. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Chelsea Handler. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Chelsea Handler is not here for people shaming her travels.

Following news that the comedian took a trip to Whistler, B.C., Handler received plenty of backlash from people wondering why she was travelling in Canada despite COVID restrictions.

RELATED: Chelsea Handler Is In A ‘Better Headspace’ After Ending Talk Show ‘Chelsea Lately’

Responding to the backlash in an Instagram Story video, Handler said, “Getting a lot of very violent messages, and I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days and happy to do it.”

She added, “So don’t think I’m bending rules. I’m not. I’m quarantining.”

RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Reacts To Chelsea Handler’s Claims She ‘Never Heard From Him’ After Asking For A Date

Handler also clarified, “And I’m here for work on top of it. So, suck on that, f**kers.”

In B.C., entertainers shooting a film or TV show are exempt from COVID travel restrictions.

ET Canada has reached out to Handler’s rep for comment.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP