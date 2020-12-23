Golden Globes Hit With Backlash Over Shutting ‘Minari’ Out Of ‘Best Picture’ Race

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Josh Ethan Johnson / © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
Movie fans are calling foul on the Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the acclaimed film “Minari” will be shut out of the Best Picture race at the award show, competing instead in the Foreign Language category.

The film, about a Korean family in America, was an American production and features American actors but cannot compete for Best Picture due to the primary language spoken in the film being Korean.

The move follows a similar decision last year, in which Lulu Wang’s film “The Farewell” was shut out of the more prominent category.

Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, who star in “Minari” will still be eligible for the Lead Actor categories.

The decision from the Golden Globes received immediate backlash on Twitter, including from Lulu Wang, Daniel Dae Kim, and “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu.

Others also criticized the decision, with some pointing out those films mostly in a foreign language that were not subject to the rule.

