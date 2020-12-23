Golden Globes Hit With Backlash Over Shutting ‘Minari’ Out Of ‘Best Picture’ Race

Movie fans are calling foul on the Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the acclaimed film “Minari” will be shut out of the Best Picture race at the award show, competing instead in the Foreign Language category.

The film, about a Korean family in America, was an American production and features American actors but cannot compete for Best Picture due to the primary language spoken in the film being Korean.

The move follows a similar decision last year, in which Lulu Wang’s film “The Farewell” was shut out of the more prominent category.

Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, who star in “Minari” will still be eligible for the Lead Actor categories.

The decision from the Golden Globes received immediate backlash on Twitter, including from Lulu Wang, Daniel Dae Kim, and “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu.

I have not seen a more American film than #Minari this year. It's a story about an immigrant family, IN America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterizes American as only English-speaking. https://t.co/1NZbkJFE9v — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) December 23, 2020

The film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America. https://t.co/kwEf8eO9v8 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) December 23, 2020

…and without spoiling anything it is a BEAUTIFUL story of an immigrant family trying to build a life from the ground up. What could be more American than that? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 23, 2020

Others also criticized the decision, with some pointing out those films mostly in a foreign language that were not subject to the rule.

(not that it matters but MINARI is also the best "narrative" feature i saw this year. in any language). — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 23, 2020

German, French, and even Eye-talian…but no, sorry, Korean designates “foreign” to the HFPA — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) December 23, 2020

1. The Golden Globes, on the whole, are a joke. 2. These rules are truly terrible. 3. Clearly, nobody foresaw a scenario in which an American movie about an American family, set in America, could be performed in anything other than English. — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) December 23, 2020