Emma Thompson Takes Swipe At ‘Completely And Utterly Unbalanced’ Double Standards In Relationships In Film

Emma Thompson is speaking out about the double standards assigned to the sexes in film.

The actress, who is set to star in the new movie “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”, says during an interview with the CultureBlast podcast: “It’s very interesting with this woman I’m about to play one of the things she says to this young man… he says, ‘You’re perfectly attractive why can’t you find another chap?'” Her character points out that she didn’t want to sleep with someone her age but rather, a younger man.

Thompson continues, “Now I’ve never heard a woman say that on screen. With men, it’s completely acceptable.”

A synopsis reveals the movie “follows Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow who is yearning for some adventure, human connection, and some sex, good sex.”

Thompson shares, “It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him.

“If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced,” pointing out she’ll be “largely naked” with a much younger person on screen.

Thompson regularly talks about sex, with her previously writing a sexual self-care guide for her daughter Gaia, 21.

The “Love Actually” star also said it’s not enough to just promote equality by giving men and females the same acting roles on screen, agreeing with the hosts when they point out we just need more women directors.