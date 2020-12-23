Boston Bruins Player David Pastrnak Donates Car To Nurse On The Front Line

David Pastrnak is paying it forward.

On Wednesday the NHL revealed that the Boston Bruins forward and 2020 All-Star Game MVP has donated the Honda CR-V he won to nurse Kaitlin Hagstrom at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

After winning the SUV Pastrnak immediately sought the help of the NHL, the Bruins, and Honda to identify someone deserving of the gift.

The player wanted to show his gratitude for the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hagstrom was described by colleagues as “someone who has calmly and consistently risen to the occasion and is a steadfast beacon of hope that reassures not only her patients but also her peers.”

Pastrnak also gifted new hockey equipment to Hagstrom’s four-year-old son Shaun, who is learning how to skate.