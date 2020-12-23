Hugh Grant Initially Thought Renée Zellweger Was ‘A Stretch’ For Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant was trepidacious about Renée Zellweger starring in the “Bridget Jones” movie series, but he admits the worry was for nothing.

Grant and Zellweger starred together in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) and “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004). A photo of Grant also appeared in 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby”. The veteran actor reflected on his original impression of Zellweger in a new documentary.

“There was a whole scandal about why isn’t this a British actress?” Grant said in the “Being Bridget Jones” documentary. “I didn’t know Renée Zellweger, and a Texan playing a British character, it did seem like a stretch.

“She was told to kind of, well she thought she better loosen it up a bit. Then she came in and it was Princess Margaret having had a stroke. But a week later it was bang on.”

The first and third films in the franchise were relatively well received, with only 2004’s entry receiving negative feedback.